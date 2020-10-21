Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda & More Donate For Hyderabad Floods

South actors come together to pledge money towards Telangana CM Relief Fund.

Several South actors like Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna donated to the Telangana CM Relief Fund in rain-hit Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Jr NTR has contributed Rs 50 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund. He tweeted, "Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO"

Chiranjeevi also tweeted that he would be donating Rs 1 crore, "The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO"

Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a screenshot of his donation worth Rs 10 lakhs and also urged others to donate. "We came together for Kerala We came together for Chennai We came together for the Army We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona This time our city and our people need a helping hand.."

Nagarjuna pledged Rs 50 lakhs to the cause, "Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund."

Mahesh Babu donated Rs 1 crore for the benefit of the victims of Hyderabad floods.