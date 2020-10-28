Soumitra Chatterjee on Ventilator Support, to Undergo Dialysis

The veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with COVID-19.

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is on ventilator support since Monday (26 October), will undergo dialysis to tackle his renal function, as per a report by NDTV. Dr Arindam Kar of Belle Vue Clinic, Kolkata, where the veteran actor is undergoing treatment, said in a bulletin on Wednesday, "Renal function is not so good. Our team of nephrologists has decided on 2-3 episodes of dialysis to bring down urea and creatinine. That should also improve consciousness. We would be starting dialysis sometime soon. We will try to restore urine output. Hopefully the dialysis will be for a shorter duration, not prolonged episodes."

Three days after Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital with COVID-19, he had to be shifted to intensive care after he started suffering from COVID-19 encephalopathy. Dr Kar told NDTV that the veteran actor's hemoglobin and other parameters like lung function are stable. Earlier, PTI had quoted a doctor as saying, "Soumitra Chatterjee's organs like lungs and heart are working well and his blood pressure is normal but his consciousness is a cause of concern”. (With inputs from NDTV)