Soon-To-Be-Mom Alia Bhatt Is Selfie Ready With Karan Johar And Manish Malhotra
(Photo:Instagram)
Actor Alia Bhatt who is seemingly busy shooting for a film in London recently shared her pregnancy announcement. The mom-to-be was also seen in Manish Malhotra’s Instagram story on Tuesday, along with Karan Johar.
Manish also shared a couple of photos with some of his other friends on social media, namely, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Natasha Poonawalla.
Alia looked her gorgeous best as she stunned in a white shirt complete with a pair of sunglasses and gold hoops. While Kareena sported a lovely t-shirt with a cap for a chic but casual look.
On the other end, Alia posted a picture of her lying on what looked like a hospital bed and smiling at the screen with Ranbir giving her company to announce her preganacy. The news took the internet by storm.
Alia also shared an unseen picture of herself with Ranbir thanking her fans for the well wishes. The actor wrote, "Overwhelmed with all the love! Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings! Thank you to every single one of you."
She also condemned one publication which reported that Ranbir might pick Alia up from the UK, where she is shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. She took to Instagram to write that such posts were "archaic".
