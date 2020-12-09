Sonu Sood Mortgages Properties to Raise Rs 10 Cr For Needy: Report

Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head – West India, Residential Services, JLL India, told Moneycontrol, "While all the properties will continue to be owned by Sonu Sood Sonali and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental, the couple might have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 crore loan". Sood is yet to respond on this.

Sonu Sood had arranged for transportation for migrant workers who were stranded during the pandemic. He also arranged for PPE kits for people and responded to thousands of requests for help.

For his continued efforts, the actor was awarded the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

(With inputs from Moneycontrol)