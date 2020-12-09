Sonu Sood Mortgages Properties to Raise Rs 10 Cr For Needy: Report

Sonu Sood has reportedly mortgaged eight properties in Mumbai's Juhu in an effort to raise Rs 10 crore for the needy. During the coronavirus lockdown, the actor has helped thousands who were stranded or struggling to make ends meet.
Documents accessed by the publication shows that the agreement was signed on 15 September and was registered on 24 November. A registration fee of Rs 5 lakh was reportedly paid to raise the loan.
Ritesh Mehta, Senior Director & Head – West India, Residential Services, JLL India, told Moneycontrol, "While all the properties will continue to be owned by Sonu Sood Sonali and his wife and would continue to receive a monthly rental, the couple might have to pay interest and principal against the Rs 10 crore loan". Sood is yet to respond on this.
Sonu Sood had arranged for transportation for migrant workers who were stranded during the pandemic. He also arranged for PPE kits for people and responded to thousands of requests for help.
For his continued efforts, the actor was awarded the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
(With inputs from Moneycontrol)
