Actor Sonu Sood Tests Positive for COVID-19, Quarantines Himself

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for COVID-19. Sood announced that he was Covid positive on social media but also stated that his mood and spirit was super positive. The actor said that he had quarantined himself and that he is using the time to solve people’s problems.
Check out Sonu Sood’s Instagram post below:
Sood has been at the forefront in helping people since last year after the pandemic spread and the resultant lockdown affected migrant workers. The actor also bagged the prestigious UN award - SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian efforts.
