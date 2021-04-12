Sonu Sood Appointed Brand Ambassador of Punjab's Vaccination Drive

Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador for the Punjab COVID-19 vaccination drive. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made the announcement on Twitter.

"Happy to share that actor & philanthropist @SonuSood will be the Brand Ambassador of our #Covid19 vaccination drive. I thank him for supporting our campaign to reach out to, and protect, every Punjabi, and appeal to all to get vaccinated at the earliest," he wrote.