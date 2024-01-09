Sonu Nigam, Sona Mohapatra Mourn The Demise of Ustad Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The country is mourning the demise of music legend Ustad Rashid Khan. He passed away in a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday after a four-year battle with cancer.
Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to write, "My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed always. Om Shanti."
Sona Mohapatra shared his rendition of 'Albela Sajan Aayo' on X and wrote, "Ustaad Rashid Khan. A National Treasure. Attended his live concert in the Shanmukhananda auditorium just a few months ago & he was majestic & magical as always. On our playlists forever. May his soul rest in peace . Om Shanti."
Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Heartbreaking loss. Perhaps the greatest Hindustani classical vocalist of our generation is gone. Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away at the age of 55.”
Sharing a picture with Ustad Rashid Khan, Prasoon Joshi wrote, “My very dear friend, a legend & truly a voice through which the divine spoke to us - Rashid Khan's demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music. Fortunate are those who heard him perform. He was an unparalleled treasure. Milenge Rashid bhai upar milenge (we will meet in heaven)... #Ustadrashidkhan.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)