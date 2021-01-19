Innocent Victim of a Twisted Design: Soni Razdan Supports Rhea

Soni Razdan took to Twitter recently to come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. The veteran actor was defending Rhea after a social media user commented that she has lost her chance to work in Bollywood after spending a month in jail in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Razdan tweeted, "She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway".