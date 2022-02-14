'Baseless Slandering': Sonam's Husband Anand Ahuja on Being Accused of Tax Fraud

Sonam Kapoor's husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, has denied allegations of tax fraud and sending ‘doctored invoices’ that were levelled against him by international shipping company MyUS.com.

It started last month when Anand took to Twitter to share his "horrible experience" with the company.

“Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic - I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning,” he wrote. Sonam shared Anand's post and added, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”