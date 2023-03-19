Sonali Kulkarni Apologises After Calling Indian Women 'Lazy'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Sonali Kulkarni caused quite a stir on Twitter with her recent remarks on "modern women." And now, the actor has taken to Instagram to apologise because of her remarks made about Indian women. Kulkarni, on Saturday, 18 March went on to thank everyone who appreciated or criticized her and said that she had learnt a lot from this incident.
She said in her apology note, “Dear all, I’m overwhelmed with the feedback I’m receiving. I would like to thank all of you, especially the entire press and media for the extremely mature conduct of connecting with me. Being a woman myself, my intention was not to hurt other women. In fact, I have extensively expressed myself time and again in support of us and what is it being a woman. I’m grateful to all of you for reaching out to me personally to appreciate or to criticize. Hope we will be able to have more open exchange of thoughts.”
"In my capacity I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be," she continued.
She also added, “Having said that, if unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support.”
Kulkarni earlier spoke at length about how women in India are "lazy" and often "depend on their husbands or boyfriends for their own needs, without ever working for it themselves." Urofi Javed and Sona Mohapatra have gone on to criticise her comments.
The actor was last seen in the 2021 series Whistleblowers on SonyLiv.
