'Smallest Fighter We Have': Karan Singh Grover On Daughter Devi's Heart Surgery

"Well, we didn't really know till the third day of her birth. I would just say that to be a parent kind of requires some other strength, and respect to all parents, man. And I think it was a very, very difficult situation," he added.

Earlier, during an Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu first revealed about her kid's critical condition. The actress said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... "

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, Devi, in November 2022.