Silk Smitha Forever: We Should’ve Looked Beyond Her (Silky) Skin

Except for prolonged kissing scenes, which were banned pre-independence, Indians have seen ample skin for generations in movies, especially in the 70s and the 80s. The courtesans of the devotional movies of the 30s turned into the vamps and banjaras and bar girls of 60s, 70s and 80s.

Madhuri Dixit successfully blended the ‘vamp’ song and a heroine’s intro song with her ‘Ek Do Teen’ number, which was actually an afterthought, shot after the movie was canned.