The Stars Live Here: Inside Shweta Tripathi's Mumbai Home

In the latest episodes of ‘The Stars Live Here', Actor Shweta Tripathi takes The Quint on a tour of her Mumbai home as she talks about her time in the film industry, her initial days in Mumbai, the characters she has played and more.
Speaking of the beauty standards set for women in society and how they’re reflected in film and in the industry, Tripathi says, “The responsibility (for change) is also with the audience. For example, characters like Golu or Beena (Mirzapur) are breaking stereotypes but how are they being received?”
“I don’t usually read comments because it’s keechad (mud). People are saying some horrible things and I wonder, ‘Why would you do that? Are you insecure because a girl who is all of 5 ft hasn’t let that limit her ambitions or desires?’ We are not used to women talking about their desires, be it political or sexual or any desire,” she adds.
When asked about a role of hers that inspires her, the actor says, “All of them. When you spend so much time (with a character), they definitely leave a trace of themselves on you and they take a little bit of you with them. Since one of the most recent characters I’ve played is Golu from Mirzapur, who is one of the most complex and complicated and beautiful characters I’ve portrayed or seen, there’s a lot I’ve learnt from her.”
Shweta Tripathi goes on to talk about the need to appreciate talent more in the industry, the actors that inspire her, the focus on social media following, what she learned about her craft while acting in Mirzapur and more.
Watch the interview for more.
