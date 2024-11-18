The Stars Live Here: Inside Shweta Tripathi's Mumbai Home

When asked about a role of hers that inspires her, the actor says, “All of them. When you spend so much time (with a character), they definitely leave a trace of themselves on you and they take a little bit of you with them. Since one of the most recent characters I’ve played is Golu from Mirzapur, who is one of the most complex and complicated and beautiful characters I’ve portrayed or seen, there’s a lot I’ve learnt from her.”

Shweta Tripathi goes on to talk about the need to appreciate talent more in the industry, the actors that inspire her, the focus on social media following, what she learned about her craft while acting in Mirzapur and more.

