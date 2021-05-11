Shweta Tiwari Accuses Ex-Husband of Physical Assault, Shares Video

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli separated in 2019
Popular TV actor Shweta Tiwari shared concerning CCTV footage from her society's garden where her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli can be seen forcibly snatching their son Reyansh from Shweta's arms. Accusing him of physical assault, Shweta also shared a video of Reyansh hiding inside a blanket as someone comforts him.
In the CCTV footage, Abhinav can be seen constantly following Shweta and Reyansh. Eventually, Shweta falls down, Abhinav snatches the child and walks into the building. Shweta follows.
In the post's caption, Shweta wrote that Reyansh is still 'scared of his papa coming home or meeting him'. Now let the truth Come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off)," she wrote.
Alleging that Reyansh's arm hurt for more than two weeks after the incident, she further wrote, "This is why my Child is scared of him!
After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night!"
"I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one!," and concluded, "If this is not Physical abuse then what is?"
Many celebrities expressed their shock and support under the post. Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant actor Ridhima Pandit wrote, "Oh My God Shweta... Be strong.. A mother always knows what’s best." Actor Ashmit Patel sent 'love and light', and commented, "Stay strong sister."
"You are such an inspiration for mother’s strong hardworking mother, god is with you," wrote TV and film actor Mahhi Vij.
Shweta's post follows videos posted by Abhinav wherein he alleged that the former had left Reyansh at a hotel before going to Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also claimed that he visited multiple hotels looking for their son.
Shweta responded to his claims in an interview with Bollywood Bubble and said, "I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot."
Shweta and Abhinav got married in 2013 and welcomed son Reyansh in 2016. They welcomed their son Reyansh in 2016. A year later, Shweta filed a complaint of domestic abuse against Abhinav, and they later separated in 2019.
Published: 11 May 2021,11:31 AM IST