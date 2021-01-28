Shruti Haasan to Star Opposite Prabhas in 'Salaar'

Salaar is being billed as an action drama.
Shruti Haasan will star opposite Prabhas in Salaar. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

On Shruti Haasan's 35th birthday, production house Hombale Films announced that the actor will be starring opposite Prabhas in the film Salaar.

“We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen (sic),” tweeted Hombale Films tweeted on Thursday, 28 January.

Prabhas also took to social media to wish his co-star. "Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar", he wrote.

Billed as an action drama, Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame after the Kannada crime drama KGF: Chapter 1.

Prabhas had earlier said in a statement, "The character I play in Salaar is very violent and it's something I have never done before. I am looking forward to shooting the movie".

