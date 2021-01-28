Shruti Haasan to Star Opposite Prabhas in 'Salaar'

On Shruti Haasan's 35th birthday, production house Hombale Films announced that the actor will be starring opposite Prabhas in the film Salaar.
“We’re ecstatic to have you onboard for #Salaar. Can’t wait to see you sizzle on the screen (sic),” tweeted Hombale Films tweeted on Thursday, 28 January.
Prabhas also took to social media to wish his co-star. "Happiest Birthday @shrutzhaasan ! Looking forward to working with you on #Salaar", he wrote.
Billed as an action drama, Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame after the Kannada crime drama KGF: Chapter 1.
Prabhas had earlier said in a statement, "The character I play in Salaar is very violent and it's something I have never done before. I am looking forward to shooting the movie".
