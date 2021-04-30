'Shooter Dadi' Dies Aged 89; Bhumi and Taapsee Express Condolences

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar with Chandro and Prakashi Tomar
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran sharpshooter Chandro Tomar, famously known as 'Shooter Dadi', passed away on 30 April, aged 89. Her family shared news of her COVID diagnosis via her Twitter handle, close to a week ago. "Dadi Chandro Tomar corona positive hai aur saans ki pareshaani ke chalte hospital mai bharti hai. Ishwar sabki raksh kare - family." (Chandro Tomar has tested positive for corona and has been hospitalized after she faced difficulty breathing. God protect everyone - Family)
Actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar expressed their condolences on social media. "For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the peace be with you," Taapsee wrote and shared a picture with Chandro.
Both Taapsee and Bhumi starred in Tushar Hiranandani's film Saand Ki Aankh based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Bhumi, who essayed the role of Chandro, wrote that she was devastated by the news. "Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her," she tweeted.
The film Saand Ki Aankh follows their journey of becoming female sharpshooters while tackling patriarchy and derision.
Chandro was believed to be among the oldest sharpshooters in the world, and won more than 30 National championships. Both women lived in Johri, which got its first shooting range in 1999 and in an attempt to boost interest, a shooting content was organized. Chandro had taken her granddaughter to the contest but stepped in and fired a shot to put her granddaughter at ease.
In an recent interview with New York Times, she talked about the opposition she faced, "What will people think? An old lady of your age going out to shoot guns? You should be looking after your grandchildren.'" She credited her strength to the household chores she did from a very young age. "All the household chores I used to do from a young age, like grinding the wheat by hand, milking the cows, cutting the grass...It’s important to stay active. Your body might grow old, but keep your mind sharp.” she had said.
