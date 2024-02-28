'She’s The Person of My Dreams': Anant Ambani on Marriage to Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani told India Today, “I am lucky (to have her) for sure. She is the person of my dreams. Since childhood, I had thought that I would never get married because I was always devoted to taking care of animals. But when I met Radhika, I saw her sharing the same values as me. She has this sense of giving and nurturing towards animals.”

“Beyond that, Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength,” he also added.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations will take place from March 1-3 in Jamnagar.