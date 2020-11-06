'Sherni' Makers Set Up ICC to Probe Allegations Against Vijay Raaz

Vijay Raaz was reportedly arrested in a molestation case recently. Quint Entertainment Vijay Raaz was arrested and granted bail in a molestation case. | (Photo: Twitter) Celebrities Vijay Raaz was reportedly arrested in a molestation case recently.

On Tuesday, 3 November, actor Vijay Raaz was reportedly arrested by the Gondia police after a crew member filed a molestation case against him. Following this incident, an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up by Sherni director Amit Masurkar and producer Vikram Malhotra to probe the matter, as per a report by mid-day. Vijay Raaz was shooting for the Vidya Balan-led film, which is being filmed in Madhya Pradesh, when the alleged incident took place, police officials said. A source told the publication that Raaz left for Mumbai after he was granted bail.

"Vijay Raaz didn't return to the hotel where he was put up following the incident. Though the actor had a few scenes left Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masurkar were firm that he should not be allowed on the sets keeping in mind Abundantia Entertainment's no-tolerance policy for workplace harassment". Source to mid-day

The source added that the makers will decide on an action once the ICC ruling is out. Raaz was seen in films like Loot Case and Gulabo Sitabo this year and had won accolades for his performance as Ranveer Singh’s father in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in 2019. (With inputs from mid-day)