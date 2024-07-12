Shelley Duvall, Known for 'The Shining', Passes Away at 75

Gilroy said, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us." He went on to add, “Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”

Shelley Duvall began her career after director Robert Altman discovered her at a junior college in her home state of Texas. She made her film debut in 1970 with Brewster McCloud, directed by Altman.

Over the following decade, she starred in six more films by the New Hollywood director, including McCabe & Mrs. Miller (1971), Thieves Like Us (1974), Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson (1976), and 3 Women (1977). Duvall won the Best Actress award at Cannes for her role in 3 Women, portraying an attendant at an elderly health spa in the psychological thriller.

But she is most famously known for her role in The Shining.