As a Woman I Feel Taken for Granted So Many Times: Shefali Shah

Actor Shefali Shah's short film, Happy Birthday Mummy Ji released online on 23 July on Royal Stag Barrel Large Short Films.

"As a mother, as a homemaker, a wife, daughter-in-law and even a daughter, I have felt being taken granted for so many times," said Shefali in an interview with The Quint, while identifying with the protagonist of her film. "As women, don't we all feel like running away once every week? We women are pushed to feel like this. And I am not apologetic about it," she says.

Shefali, who made her debut as a director with the short film Someday, says that she always wanted to be a director. "I always wanted to be a director and have even written a couple of scripts. However, I wasn't sure whether I could take such a huge leap and make a feature film. During the pandemic, I felt that I had to make this short film".

The actor-filmmaker also opens up about how the pandemic has affected her.

Watch the video for more.