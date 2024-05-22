Jason Shah Comments on Sharmin’s ‘One-Tone Performance’ in Heeramandi

He said, “I thought, personally, there should have been a higher escalation of emotion in different places.”

He continued, “I remember Sanjay also saying, ‘Stop acting from your head, act from your heart’. But I don’t know, maybe that’s what they wanted from her. Maybe that was the one tone that they were looking for from this character. But that’s the director’s call. She was alright. She was doing her thing. We worked pretty easily together. We never had any difficulty as such.”

Jason also spoke about whether the performance was asked to kept muted or not, “Maybe, that’s what I think. If not, if she wasn’t told to keep it one-tone, I felt that the character had a lot of space and a lot of scope to do a lot of different things. I didn’t feel it was fully explored. But I’m not the director.”

Heeramandi stars Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha and other in lead roles.