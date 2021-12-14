I Was SRK's Biggest Fan: Young Kareena Kapoor, Malvika Raaj On 20 Years of K3G

Remember the light-eyed girl who played the younger Kareena Kapoor in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? The little Poo is now all grown up - Malvika Raaj is an established actor herself, who was recently seen in the series Squad on Zee 5.

As K3G celebrates 20 years, we caught up with Malvika to find out about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Johar's 2001 blockbuster. The actor tells us how she got bitten by the acting bug while working on the film and how she's been a fan of Shah Rukh since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Malvika also let us in on how she was selected to play a young Kareena in K3G. Also, won't Malvika be apt to play the new Poo if K3G is remade?

