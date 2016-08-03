Shakeel Badayuni Scored An Unmatched Hat-trick At Filmfare Awards

When the historical town of Budaun in UP was blessed with Shakeel Ahmed, no one could’ve guessed that modern, independent India would come to identify the city of Budaun with the name of its son, who grew up to become Shakeel Badayuni, one of the most legendary lyricists of the Hindi film industry. On his death anniversary, here’s looking back at his life and his everlasting words.

During his early years, the academic ambience at home led Shakeel to learn many languages like Persian, Arabic & Urdu and got him inclined towards poetry. At Aligarh Muslim University, while pursuing a BA degree, he started attending inter-collegiate mushairas and was soon being recognised as an emerging voice in poetry. During those days, he met the famous poet Jigar Moradabadi and became his protégé.