Shaitaan Box Office Day 10: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Mints Over ₹100 crore in India

Shatiaan is helmed by Vikas Bahl, the psychological horror thriller has achieved the remarkable milestone of entering the ₹100 crore club in India. Led by Ajay Devgn, the film has garnered positive feedback from audiences and maintained its momentum despite facing competition from the big-budget release of Yodha in its second week.

The movie has surpassed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office on its tenth day, which happened to be a Sunday, according to the most recent update on Sacnilk.com.