Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shaitaan Box Office Day 10: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Mints Over ₹100 crore in India

Shaitaan Box Office Day 10: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Mints Over ₹100 crore in India

Ajay Devgn's film crosses ₹100 crore mark in India
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Vikas Bahl's film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and Madhavan, is titled Shaitaan.

|

(Photo Courtesy: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vikas Bahl's film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and Madhavan, is titled <em>Shaitaan.</em></p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Shatiaan is helmed by Vikas Bahl, the psychological horror thriller has achieved the remarkable milestone of entering the ₹100 crore club in India. Led by Ajay Devgn, the film has garnered positive feedback from audiences and maintained its momentum despite facing competition from the big-budget release of Yodha in its second week.

The movie has surpassed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office on its tenth day, which happened to be a Sunday, according to the most recent update on Sacnilk.com.

As per the report, the film has collected around ₹ 9.75 crore on its second Sunday. On the second weekend, the film grossed ₹ 93.57 crore by day 9. Now, the total collection is estimated to stand at ₹ 103.05 crore.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banners Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios.

Also Read'Shaitaan' Box Office Day 5: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan Film to Enter Rs 100 Cr Club

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT