'Had I 5 Per Cent Of My Dad's Confidence, I Could Rule The World': Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt has become the cause ambassador for MTV Question Marks, an initiative dedicated to students' mental health concerns. The cause also attempts to start conversations between parents and children about academic stress and the pressures of competition.

The Quint caught up with Shaheen to speak about the pressures youngsters face when they are in school and college, when and why she decided to open up about her mental health struggles and how it's very important not to seek validation from social media.

"It's very important to have a conversation where students are made to understand that marks aren't everything in life. Our country values education very highly, and the pursuit of academic excellence can really put a lot of pressure on students. Even I faced these challenges when I was a student," said Shaheen.