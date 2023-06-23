Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Buys Property in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 Cr

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently bought agricultural land in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crore. According to reports, the property is constructed on a land parcel spread over 1.5 acres and includes three houses and structures.

The house and structures built on the land parcel are spread over a carpet area of 1,750 sq ft, 420 sq ft, and 48 sq ft, respectively.