'Shah Rukh Khan Would Go to Slums At Night to Visit His Staff Member': Sunil Pal

Shah Rukh Khan would go to slums at night to visit his staff member.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@SRKUniverse)
Shah Rukh Khan who has been in the film industry for over 30 years, is well-known for his generosity. Recently, comedian Sunil Pal claimed that the actor used to quietly visit slums at midnight to meet his staff member's family whenever there was a special occasion, back in the day.
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Pal said, "Shah Rukh’s boy Subhash, now he is no more, he used to live in my slum, where I used to live on rent. Shah Rukh Khan used to visit his house once in every 4-6 months. If it was his kid’s birthday or if there was some other occasion, he used to visit. He would come after 12 or 1 in the night, when it was dark. He would come silently, stay for 10-15 minutes and leave.”
In the same interview, Pal also recalled meeting SRK while he was on a tour to Singapore. “I went for a tour to Singapore where the Morani brothers paid me Rs 20,000. There was a show held in a stadium there and I remember after the event Shah Rukh introduced every artist, including me, to the audience. Ganesh Hegde was also present there. He told me to come to green room and perform in front of SRK. He entered the room with a drink and cigarette in his hand, and I started mimicking his popular dialogues in front of him,” he added.
Pal added that SRK's son Aryan Khan would also attend some of his shows and that he once performed for Aamir Khan as well. "After this, I remember going for Lagaan tour where Aamir Khan was present. At that time, Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan were massive hits. I was told Aamir will take audition before the tour, as nothing goes ahead without his permission. Ashutosh Gowariker introduced me to Aamir and I mimicked my act. And what I observed about Aamir was he focused on increasing my confidence without thinking of accepting or rejecting. He fortunately laughed in first punch and agreed to take me for tour. In that tour I remember dancing with Preity Zinta on song ‘Piya Piya’," Pal further told the publication.
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki. The actor will be next seen in King alongside his daughter, actor Suhana Khan.
