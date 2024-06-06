'Shah Rukh Khan Would Go to Slums At Night to Visit His Staff Member': Sunil Pal

In the same interview, Pal also recalled meeting SRK while he was on a tour to Singapore. “I went for a tour to Singapore where the Morani brothers paid me Rs 20,000. There was a show held in a stadium there and I remember after the event Shah Rukh introduced every artist, including me, to the audience. Ganesh Hegde was also present there. He told me to come to green room and perform in front of SRK. He entered the room with a drink and cigarette in his hand, and I started mimicking his popular dialogues in front of him,” he added.

Pal added that SRK's son Aryan Khan would also attend some of his shows and that he once performed for Aamir Khan as well. "After this, I remember going for Lagaan tour where Aamir Khan was present. At that time, Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan were massive hits. I was told Aamir will take audition before the tour, as nothing goes ahead without his permission. Ashutosh Gowariker introduced me to Aamir and I mimicked my act. And what I observed about Aamir was he focused on increasing my confidence without thinking of accepting or rejecting. He fortunately laughed in first punch and agreed to take me for tour. In that tour I remember dancing with Preity Zinta on song ‘Piya Piya’," Pal further told the publication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki. The actor will be next seen in King alongside his daughter, actor Suhana Khan.