Shah Rukh Khan Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with Daughter Suhana Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan visited the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi and offered prayers on Thursday
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ahead of Dunki release Shah Rukh Khan visited the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi and offered prayers on Thursday, 14 December. He was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan.
In the video, Suhana Khan was seen walking with her father SRK. For the temple visit, Suhana wore a green suit and matching dupatta. Pooja opted for a beige outfit. Shah Rukh followed them inside the temple premises. He was seen in a white T-shirt, denims and a jacket. The actor also wore a cap and glasses.
Recently, he had visited Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu. On Tuesday, several videos and pictures of the actor surfaced on social media where he was waling towards the temple.
Dunki is all set to release on 21 December.
