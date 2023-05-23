SRK Video Calls 60-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer; Promises Financial Help
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his new film Jawan, took some time out to talk to one of his biggest fans – a 60-year-old cancer patient, hailing from West Bengal. Her last wish, as per reports, was to meet SRK. After which the news circulated on Twitter and the Pathaan star personally called her and spoke with her for nearly 40 minutes.
A resident of Khardah, West Bengal, the 60-year-old patient called Shivani Chakraborty has been battling terminal cancer for several years. And her last wish was to meet King Khan and recently her wish has come true. After she received the surprise video call, the pictures from their call went viral.
Take a look:
Priya Chakraborty, the daughter of the patient, spoke to India Today regarding the same, “SRK will pray for my mother's speedy recovery. He read a 'dua' for her." She also added that SRK promised to have fish from Shivani's kitchen provided it had no bones.
"SRK promised my mum that he would come to my wedding and have fish curry made in her kitchen provided the fish did not have bones," Priya added.
On the work front, Shah Rukh is reeling from the success of his last film Pathaan. He is also gearing up for the release of Jawan in September co-starring Nayanthara. Moreover, he is also working on the highly anticipated Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki.
