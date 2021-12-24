Shah Rukh Khan Resumes Shooting for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3': Report

Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly resumed work. He was spotted at a set in Mumbai on Wednesday and the picture was shared by several fan pages. While some reports stated that the actor had resumed work for his upcoming film Pathan, News 18 reported that he is working on his portion in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

A source told News18, “There is a crossover between SRK’s character in Pathan and Salman Khan’s character from Tiger 3. Shah Rukh has started shooting for his portion in Tiger 3 and has given almost two weeks for it. Salman, who is currently busy with his personal commitments and Bigg Boss, will soon join his contemporary and best friend for the shoot.”

Shah Rukh will also fly to Spain to resume shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. A source told the publication, “The actor was recently seen getting back in shape for the film. After finishing Tiger 3, he will soon fly out to Spain for the international schedule. The actor will be joined by his co-star Deepika Padukone as they both will be seen shooting for a romantic song. Apart from that, SRK will also be seen doing some high-octane action sequences for the film.”