Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Attend Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Party In Italy

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ranbir attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party in Italy.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The second pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in France and Italy, and was a grand affair. Almost all of Bollywood was present to celebrate the couple. While Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share photos of them enjoying Italy and France, a video has surfaced of Shah Rukh Khan interacting with Ranbir Kapoor. Another video shows Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.
In the video shared by a fan club of Shah Rukh, the superstar can be seen with his son AbRam and Ranbir. We also get a glimpse of Gauri Khan interacting with guests.
Take a look at Janhvi and Shikhar's video:
Suhana also took to Instagram on Sunday, 2 June, to share photos from Italy.
The Ambani family hosted Radhika and Anant's second pre-wedding bash on a luxury cruise in Europe. The first was held earlier this year in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined