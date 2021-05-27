SRK's Red Chillies Drops Kartik Aaryan from Freddie?

In April, there were rumours surrounding Kartik's exit from Karan Johar's upcoming film Dostaana 2, directed Collin D'Cunha. Without revealing the reason for the actor's replacement, Dharma Productions issued a statement that read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon".

Kartik plays the lead in Ram Madhvani's upcoming action thriller titled Dhamaka wherein he plays an ex-anchor who returns to prime time television after a life-changing phone call. He also has another release lined up, namely, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy is the standalone sequel to the 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa and stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.