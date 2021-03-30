SRK Nostalgic Over Video of US Navy Band Performing 'Swades' Song

A still from the video of US Navy band; Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan said that he became 'nostalgic' after watching a video of the US Navy band performing the song Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera from his film Swades. "Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker, @RonnieScrewvala, @arrahman, & everyone who made it possible," he tweeted. He replied to a tweet by India's ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu that said, "Thank you @usnavyband for a superb performance. #HappyHoli Let the colours & music brighten our lives!"
He had earlier shared the video in a tweet, "'Ye woh bandhan hai jo kabhi toot nahi sakta!' This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever. US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO."
Composer A R Rahman was awarded the Filmfare Award for 'Best Background Score' for Swades. He also shared the video, "Swades rules for ever @AshGowariker #sharukhkhan @Javedakhtarjadu."
Ashutosh Gowariker's 2004 release Swades follows Shah Rukh's character Mohan who is employed by NASA. Wishing to reconcile with his childhood nanny Kaveri Amma, he travels back to India where he soon gets involved in advocating for reform in a village. The film received several awards including National Awards for 'Best Male Playback Singer' and 'Best Cinematography'.
