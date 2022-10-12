Shah Rukh Khan Invites Chennai Fans To His Hotel; Books Five-Star Rooms For Them

Shah Rukh Khan with his fans in Chennai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Global megastar Shah Rukh Khan is adored for myriad reasons: his love and respect for his fans being one of them. After wrapping up his Chennai shoot schedule for Atlee Kumar's Jawaan, the actor agreed to a unique meet-and-greet for his Chennai Fan Club. He not only invited 20 of his fans to his five-star hotel suite but also booked two rooms for them, equipped with two on-call butlers. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for his ardent admirers came to fruition when his fans reached out to the superstar's management.
Speaking to News18, Sudhir Kothari, who runs SRKChennaiFC on Twitter, detailed, "I reached out to Pooja Dadlani ma’am and Karuna (Badwal) ma’am who manage sir (Shah Rukh Khan). They spoke to sir, who said that he would like to meet us once he finishes the shoot." The die-hard fan added that he received a call after a few days, informing him that the actor will be meeting them on 8 October.
Kothari revealed that SRK's management asked him to select 20 people from the fan club who'd meet the actor. He then, went on to detail the experience of finally meeting his role model.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)