Shah Rukh Khan Invites Chennai Fans To His Hotel; Books Five-Star Rooms For Them

He had booked two rooms for us and also took care of all our requirements. A manager along with two butlers were allotted to us and we could order anything from the menu. Sir told his staff that he would like to meet us individually in his suite. He gave us all enough time to interact, click pictures and even present him with our gifts. He didn’t rush and was very gentle and soft spoken and heard everyone and interacted really sweetly.

SUDHIR KOTHARI, ADMIN OF SRKCHENNAIFC ON TWITTER