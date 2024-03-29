Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Shah Rukh Khan Did Not Take Any Money for The Forgotten Army’: Kabir Khan

The Forgotten Army is the story of The Indian National Army also known as Azad Hind Fauj.
Kabir Khan recently opened up about the graciousness of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. During an interview, he revealed that King Khan refused to take any money when he did a voice over for the show The Forgotten Army.

In an interview with Mashabale India, Kabir said, “When I made The Forgotten Army and those who have seen it, before every episode, there is a 30-second introduction which has a voiceover giving you the historical context of that episode. I thought who should narrate and I thought Shah Rukh Khan should do it. I just took a shot and called him and said, ‘Shah Rukh, there is a series I have made on Azad Hind Fauj, will you voice it?’ And once again without batting an eyelid, he said, ‘Of course.'”

“He just came to the dubbing studio in Bandra. He did the voiceover for free. He refused to take any money. He did it because we have known each other for years and he has always been so gracious and generous with his affection. It was so special. He is somebody I have known since before he joined the industry. I was friends with Gauri,” Kabir added.

The Forgotten Army is the story of The Indian National Army also known as Azad Hind Fauj. 

