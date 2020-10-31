Shah Rukh Asks Fans to Not Gather Outside Mannat for His Birthday

As Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 on 2 November this year, he has requested fans to not gather outside his home ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai. In now what has become an annual ritual, thousands of fans of the actor assemble outside his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb to catch a glimpse of SRK as he usually comes out and waves at them from a platform built inside his house.

Recently in an #AskSRK series on Twitter, one of his fans asked Shah Rukh about his birthday plans and commented that the Mumbai Police would not allow his supporters to gather outside Mannat because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shah Rukh responded to the query by clearly stating, “Please I recommend nobody should collect in crowds. My birthday or wherever! Iss baar ka pyaar...thodha door se yaar,” asking fans to express their love for him from a safe distance.