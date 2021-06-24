Shabana Azmi Alleges Alcohol Delivery Platform Duped Her

Shabana Azmi alleges that she has been cheated by an alcohol delivery platform.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, on Thursday, accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly cheating her. Azmi took to Twitter to write that she had placed an order with Living Liquidz and paid for it, but didn't receive the items.
"BEWARE I have been cheated by them. #Living Liquidz I paid upfront and when the ordered item didnt turn up they stopped picking up my calls," Shabana Azmi wrote, sharing details of her transaction.
Shabana Azmi has accused a delivery platform of cheating her.
Azmi, however, did not mention how much she paid or whether she has filed a complaint.
In the past Akshaye Khanna, Nargis Fakhri and Karan Singh Grover have also fallen prey to online scams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined