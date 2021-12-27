'Seeta Aur Geeta' Actor Mushtaq Merchant Passes Away at 67

Bollywood actor and comedian Mushtaq Merchant passed away on Monday, 27 December, at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67, as per a report by The Times of India. The Seeta Aur Geeta actor was suffering from diabetes for a long time.

Merchant had appeared in several Bollywood movies, including Haath Ki Safai, Jawani Diwani, Saagar to name a few. He was also a part of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra-starrer Sholay, but his role was reportedly edited out because of the length of the movie.

The actor quit films around 16 years back and was engaged in religious activities.