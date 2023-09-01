'Hansal Mehta Asked Us Not to Read About The Telgi Case': Gagan Dev Riar

Gagan Dev Riar plays Abdul Karim Telgi in Scam 2003.
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story released on SonyLiv on 1 September. Hansal Mehta, who helmed the blockbuster web series Scam 1992, is the creative director of the second instalment of the franchise. Scam 2003 is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and stars Gagan Dev Riar in the lead role.
The Quint caught up with Tushar and Gagan Dev to speak about the show. "We were brought on board after the script was finalised. Gagan came before, and I joined later. It was Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair's (CEO of Applause Entertainment) decision to go with the Telgi scam," said Tushar.
Gagan also spoke about how he doesn't judge the characters that he plays. "I don't agree how Abdul Telgi used his brains, but I am playing him and I cannot go to the extent to judge him from the society's point of view. I had to portray his honesty on screen. As I have said before, every person is a hero in their lives. We all have our reasons for taking certain decisions. I had to make myself believe that Telgi pulled off such a big scam because the world didn't understand him and he felt compelled to break the law. Hansal sir had asked us not to read anything about the case because then we would start judging it from multiple points of view," the actor added.
