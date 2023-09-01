'Hansal Mehta Asked Us Not to Read About The Telgi Case': Gagan Dev Riar

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story released on SonyLiv on 1 September. Hansal Mehta, who helmed the blockbuster web series Scam 1992, is the creative director of the second instalment of the franchise. Scam 2003 is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and stars Gagan Dev Riar in the lead role.

The Quint caught up with Tushar and Gagan Dev to speak about the show. "We were brought on board after the script was finalised. Gagan came before, and I joined later. It was Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair's (CEO of Applause Entertainment) decision to go with the Telgi scam," said Tushar.