Watch: Sara Turns Into Hilarious Tour Guide on Trip With Amrita

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sara Ali Khan turned into a tour guide in her latest Instagram video from her trip to Gulmarg. Sara and her mother Amrita Singh can be seen inside a gondola lift. While Sara hilariously narrates, Amrita seems to be shaking in fear. "Namaste Darshako, jaisa ki aap sab dekh sakte hain, bahar barf pad rahi hai kintu humari maata humare sath Gandola par chadh rahi hain. Jaisa kia aap dekh sakte hain, wo thoda dar rhi hai kintu wo constant prayatna kar rahi hain," she said as Amrita chuckles.
The post's caption contains more of Sara's original poetry, "Namaste Darshako. Watch Sara Bako. Out of shame mommy will face Dhako. But my dear Darshaks Kriypa phone Mat Rakho."
In the second part, the duo has reached the top of the mountain. Amrita is seated behind Sara on a mountain bike as Sara continues to talk to her followers, or as she calls them, the darshak. "Hum aagayein hain upar. Maza aaya super duper. Mummy has been a trooper," she said, as Amrita is in splits because of her daughter's antics.
Sara is in Gulmarg on vacation with mother Amrita and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also shared a collage on her Instagram story with glimpses from her trip. While one picture shows her waffles breakfast, another shows her relaxing in a pool. She also posted a picture with Ibrahim captioned, "The chosen frozen."
Career wise, she is set to appear in Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re starring Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar.
