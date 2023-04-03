'If People Want to See the Real Us, They Should Accept Us Wholly': Chitrangada

Chitrangada added, "When Sara gives interviews, she comes across as a very wise woman. She has amazing views and opinions. And then when you sit with her, she is a completely different girl. She is this mad person! That was quite surprising".

Sara plays a differently-abled character in the film and speaking about the challenging role she said, "It definitely was very challenging, and not just because my character is wheelchair-bound. She is also very further removed from me as a person than any character I have essayed before. I've also not done anything in this genre before. That was challenging as well as exciting. Another aspect that needed immense preparation was that I had to do a lot of breathing work. I could not react to a number of instances in the film. Instead, I had to imagine them, which was quite tricky".