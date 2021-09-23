Stand-up Comedian Sanjay Rajoura Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sanjay Rajoura, a stand-up comedian, is also part of the 'Aisi Taisi Democracy' team.
(Trigger warning: Contains mentions of sexual misconduct, self harm)
Stand-up comedian Sanjay Rajoura, who is also part of the 'Aisi Taisi Democracy' team, has responded to #MeToo allegations against him. An anonymous account levelled allegations of sexual misconduct and coercion against Rajoura via Instagram on Wednesday, 22 September.
In his statement posted on his Facebook, Rajoura said that his “principles are clear and transparent” and he has “nothing to hide or fear.”
Rajoura’s statement reads, “Hi. I came to know about the allegations levelled against me through an anonymous Instagram handle which was created just yesterday, and has just two posts that are attacking me.”
Sanjay Rajoura's statement.
"It’s a work complete fiction, and I have all the proof and evidences to counter this malicious post and will be happy to provide it to any fair investigation agency.”
Rajoura further wrote, “It’s a fact that in country like India it is excruciating for women to reveal their identity when they are calling out the instances of harassment, I respect that and in no way am I questioning anyone’s right to be anonymous. My point is that the author of the post themselves say they DON’T want to give any proof. In this condition, how can any one come to any conclusion about veracity of the post. There should be at least the minimum measure of transparency.”
In statements posted on Instagram, an anonymous person (who identifies as a cis woman in her early 20s) alleged that Rajoura wanted to “record an explicit sex video (which we discussed earlier in messages)” with her which she had refused. They settled on “a non-naked but intimate video”. The woman claims she never received this video from him.
She also alleged that Rajoura coerced her into performing a sexual act in a public space, and forced her to smoke a cigarette despite knowing that she didn’t smoke. Tara (an alias) said in the statements that she first saw Rajoura on TV during a panel discussion about an incident of rape. She said she was “captivated by his feminist and politically correct views”.
In conclusion, the statement reads, “I also knew other powerful people, including women would defend him… I am doing this for MYSELF, to unburden this weight I have been carrying for so long. It is not on me to convince the world of my experience, hence I am not attaching any proof.”
“I want to move on to a better life, this ends here,” the statement ends.
