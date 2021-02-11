Sanjay Dutt Wishes Maanayata on 13th Wedding Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on 11 February. The actor took to Instagram to wish his wife. He posted a photo of the couple writing, "11.02.2008 Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata. Happy anniversary."
Maanyata also marked the occasion with a photo of the couple on their wedding day. "Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other... another year of holding on together... happy anniversary to my best grip in this world," she wrote in the caption.
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008 and are parents to twins Iqra and Shahraan.
Sanjay Dutt had been diagnosed with cancer last year but on 21 October announced that he had "come out victorious from this battle." He had shared a note which read, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can—the health and well-being of our family."
