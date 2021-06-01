Nobody like You: Sanjay's Tribute on Nargis' Birth Anniversary

Sanjay earlier posted separate pictures with Sunil and Nargis. The photo with father Sunil Dutt was captioned, "A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor - you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you." "Not a day goes by when I don't miss you Ma!" he wrote for Nargis.

Nargis Dutt made her film debut at the age of 5 with a minor role in the 1935 film Talash-E-Haq. However, her career which spread across three decades started in 1942 with the Phani Majumdar directorial Tamanna. Nargis appeared in several critically acclaimed films like Awaara, Shree 420, and Aah.

She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in the Oscar nominated drama Mother India. She was also the first female actor to receive the Padma Shri title. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1980 and was shifted to New York City for her treatment. However, she passed away on 3 May 1981, mere days before the premiere of Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky.

She married Sunil Dutt in 1958 and the couple had three children together, namely, Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata.