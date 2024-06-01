'Hope I Made You Proud': Sanjay Dutt Pens Heartfelt Note On Mother Nargis' B'Day

Sanjay Dutt posts emotional note on mother Nargis' birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@duttsanajy)
Bollywood icon Nargis Dutt was born on 1 June 1929. Marking his late mother's 95th birth anniversary on Saturday, actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media to pen an emotional note and share some throwback pictures.
The first picture in the carousel was a black and white portrait of Sanjay smiling next to Nargis. The second photograph was a solo portrait of the Mother India actor.
Sharing these photos on Instagram, Sanjay captioned the post, "Happy birthday mama, I miss you everyday, every minute, every second, I wish you were with me, leading the life you wanted me to and I hope I have made you proud, love you and miss you mama."
Have a look at his post here:
Nargis Dutt made her Bollywood debut at the age of five with the 1935 film Talash-E-Haq. The actor then went on to appear in some of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema like Tamanna (1942), Mother India (1957), and Raat Aur Din, among many others.
Nargis quit her acting career after she tied the knot with actor Sunil Dutt on 11 March 1958. The actor was also awarded the prestigious Padma Shri in the same year.
Nargis died due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 51 in March 1981.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined