'Hope I Made You Proud': Sanjay Dutt Pens Heartfelt Note On Mother Nargis' B'Day

Bollywood icon Nargis Dutt was born on 1 June 1929. Marking his late mother's 95th birth anniversary on Saturday, actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media to pen an emotional note and share some throwback pictures.

The first picture in the carousel was a black and white portrait of Sanjay smiling next to Nargis. The second photograph was a solo portrait of the Mother India actor.