'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Winner Sana Makbul Calls Ranvir Shorey a ‘Male Chauvinist’

Actor Sana Makbul defeated rapper Naezy to take home the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner’s trophy. While Naezy was the first runner-up, actor Ranvir Shorey was declared the second runner-up. Talking about her stint at Bigg Boss, Makbul told Indian Express, “My journey was quite a roller coaster, initial two weeks were good, but then people started turning against me. The journey was tough, but dark clouds only stay for a while.”
She also told ANI, “There came a point when I was left all alone. Groups were forming in the house. Then a moment came when my friends started turning away, and it felt like the friends I had made, who used to understand me, pamper me, and make me laugh, were no longer there."
Sana Makbul also talked about her rivalry with co-contestant Ranvir Shorey on the show, calling him a ‘male chauvinist kind of person’, “Strong women are not appreciated and he is one of those male chauvinist kind of a person who doesn’t like it if women do better than him. I don’t want to say anything about him. I have buried it all. I don’t hold any grudge against him. But if he does that, it is his way of dealing with things. When I stepped out from the Bigg Boss house, I let the bygones be bygones. It’s all over for me.”
When asked about Makbul’s win, Shorey had said, “I don’t think she was the most deserving candidate, but one has to respect Bigg Boss’ decision, and the voting. I always knew voting is my weak spot. My objective was to make it to the finale so that I can experience the whole show.”
Other than Makbul, Shorey, and Naezy, Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao made it to the top 5. The third season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Anil Kapoor.
