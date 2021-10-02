Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya Officially Announce Their Separation

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu made their separation official on Saturday, 2 October via social media. After months of rumours of an impending separation the celebrity couple posted the news on their Twitter and Instagram accounts. "After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife and pursue our own paths," read Samantha's Instagram post. "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us," her note said.