Salman's Photo With Body Double Parvez From Radhe Sets Goes Viral

Salman Khan with his body double Parvez Kazi.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Salman Khan's body double Parvez Kazi took to Twitter to share a photo of the duo from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In the pic, the two of them could be seen wearing identical outfits - a grey T-shirt with a blue checked shirt over it.
“With bhaijan @BeingSalmanKhan on set #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #Radhe #bodydouble,” Parvez wrote.
Parvez shared the same photo on Instagram, and it got a lot of love from fans. “You both look amazing,” one commented, while another called them ‘two gems together’. A third wrote, “Kya lag re hou with bhai (You look amazing with Salman) Mashallah.”
Parvez also worked as Salman’s body double in films such as Dabangg 3, Bharat, Race 3, Tiger Zinda Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Published: 17 May 2021,08:37 PM IST