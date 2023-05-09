Salman Khan Death Threat: Police Issues Lookout Notice For Indian Student in UK

According to a report by The Times of India, the police have ruled out any connection between the emails sent by the student and gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar.

The police further stated that, prima facie, it is suspected that the email was sent to the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor as a prank after reading about the news in the media reports. The student allegedly sent the threatening email to Salman in the name of Brar in March 2023.

Salman has been receiving death threats for quite some time now. The actor opened up about the same during his appearance on a TV show.