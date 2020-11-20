Salman Tests Negative For COVID, Shoots For 'Bigg Boss 14': Report

Recently, reports stated that Salman Khan's driver Ashok and two of his cooks tested positive for coronavirus. Following that, the actor had reportedly isolated himself. Speculations were also rife that he will not be shooting for Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

However, a report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the actor has tested negative for COVID-19 and has gone ahead with the shoot. "Salman Khan did not show any symptoms but still he went ahead and got tested. His reports came negative. Salman's family also took precautionary COVID-19 tests and none of them came positive".